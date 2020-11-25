Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Westchester Broadway Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade!

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

New York Dance, Harrison, NY 54%

Broadway Training Center 46%

Best Ensemble

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 15%

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 13%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Westchester Broadway Theatre 82%

River City Grill / Irvington Town Hall Theatre 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Westchester Broadway Theatre 34%

Elmwood Playhouse 28%

Bedford Community Theater 19%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Archbishop Stepinac 35%

Yorktown Stage 35%

Random Farms 23%

Costume Design of the Decade

Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 36%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 15%

Janet Fenton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

Deanna Doyle - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 54%

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 42%

Brandy Mae Hughes - THE PAJAMA GAME - Brewster Theater Company - 2018 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Mitch Horn - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 20%

Richard Stafford - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 19%

Anthony Valbiro - WORKING-A MUSICAL - Harrison Players - 2019 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020 24%

Jenna Isabella - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 17%

Anthony Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2020 13%

Favorite Social Media

Harrison Players 61%

Chill Bucket Productions 23%

Theatre Revolution 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 46%

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 23%

Cyrus Newitt - WORKING-A MUSICAL - Harrison Players - 2019 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 59%

David Alex - THE TINKER WINS - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 41%

Performer Of The Decade

Michael Stack - MATILDA - Little Radical Theatrics - 2020 16%

Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 13%

Tom Kiely - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 20%

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 17%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 32%

NINE - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2011 18%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2018 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 19%

David W. Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 13%

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Westchester Broadway Theatre 35%

Elmwood Playhouse 22%

Harrison Players 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Daniel Scott Walton - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 30%

Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 29%

Daniele Hager - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 17%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Laura Groven 46%

Harrison Players 33%

Connie Dyckman 21%

Related Articles