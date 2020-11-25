Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; Pittsburgh CLO Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Derry Area High School 40%

Daina Griffith 23%

Renata Marino 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Stage RIght! 58%

Bodiography Center for Movement 11%

fireWALL Dance Studio 11%

Best Ensemble

LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 41%

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 14%

CABARET - Stage RIght - 2020 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Vault Taproom 22%

131 East, Carnegie PA 17%

Green Gables, Jennerstown, PA 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Pittsburgh Public Theater 28%

PICT Classic Theatre 21%

12 Peers Theater 17%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO Academy 73%

Stage Right 23%

Laurel Arts Summer Theatre Camp 3%

Costume Design of the Decade

Madison Hack - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 43%

Joan Markert - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 19%

Maggie Kelly - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mitchell - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre - 2019 23%

Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 18%

Robyne Parrish - GREY GARDENS - Front Porch Theaatricals - 2018 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Vince Ventura - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 24%

Alan Stanford - JANE EYRE - PICT Classic Theatre - 2018 16%

Guy Stroman - DEATHTRAP - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2016 12%

Favorite Social Media

Pittsburgh Public Theater 44%

City Theatre Company 28%

12 Peers Theater 24%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Gregory Messmer - EVERYBODY - 12 Peers Theater - 2019 27%

Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 27%

Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 20%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 49%

Matt Henderson - EXISTENCE AND THE SINGLE GIRL - 12 Peers Theater - 2015 24%

Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 27%

DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 22%

Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre - 2019 23%

DAMN YANKEES - Pittsburgh CLO - 2016 18%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre - 2017 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 37%

JANE EYRE - PICT Classic Theatre - 2018 15%

5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 21%

Hank Bullington - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2018 21%

Hank Bullington - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 69%

Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 23%

5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO 31%

12 Peers Theater 18%

City Theatre Company 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heinz Endowments 89%

Opportunity Fund 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 39%

Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 19%

Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, Johnstown, Pa 35%

The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA 35%

Joe Beer 18%

