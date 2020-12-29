LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Coyote StageWorks Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Palm Springs!

Here are the current standings for Palm Springs:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rosemary Mallett 80%

Francesca Amari - Musical Theatre University & CV Repertory Theatre 11%

David Green - Musical Theatre University 9%

Best Ensemble

THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2016 67%

ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals / Rancho Mirage Amphitheatr - 2020 14%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

TRIO RESTAURANT 75%

Aqua California Bistro Desert Theatricals Rancho Mitage Amphitheatre 13%

LULU CALIFORNIA BISTRO 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Rancho Mirage Library Desert Theatricals 82%

David Green - Musical Theatre University 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Tony Padilla - MR. HORN - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 69%

Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2015 12%

FRANK CAZARES - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 7%

Dancer Of The Decade

Matthew Ryan - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 61%

Chris Tilley - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 31%

DERIK SHOPINSKI - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 65%

Chris Carver - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 26%

Scott Smith - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2017 4%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Shawn Abramowitz - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 63%

Tony Padilla - THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2017 19%

DR. WILLIAM J. LAYNE - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 3%

Original Script Of The Decade

Tony Padilla - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2018 51%

Terry Ray - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 43%

Tony Padilla - ENDANGERED SPECIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2016 3%

Performer Of The Decade

CHUCK YATES - TRU - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2013 46%

Terry Ray - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 22%

Pandora Boxxx - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 20%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 58%

PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 24%

ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals Rancho mirage Amphitheatre - 2020 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 53%

ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2018 38%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 2%

Set Design Of The Decade

TOM VALACH - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 64%

Jason Graham - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 17%

J.W. LAYNE - HELLO, DOLLY! - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2018 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coyote StageWorks 66%

Desert theatricals Rancho mirage amphitheatre 15%

PALM CANYON THEATRE 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Joshua Carr - ANYTHING GOES - Desert theatricals Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 79%

FRANCESCA AMARI - A LOVE SONG TO Gilda Radner - PS UNDERGROUND - 2019 21%