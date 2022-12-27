Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Titusville Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company 16%

Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse 12%

Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End 10%

Ensemble - TONIGHT! A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Orlando Shakes 6%

Tamisha Harris - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Orlando Shakes 5%

Kelly Morris Rowan - IT TAKES TWO - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Bruce Ryan Costella - SPOOKY & GAY CABARET - BC Theatricals 5%

Laura Hodos - TRIBUTE TO ETHEL MERMAN - Winter Park Playhouse 4%

Justin Scarlat - MISCAST CABARET - Good Vibes Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Eaddy - WE LOVE BROADWAY - Penguin Point Productions 3%

Patrece Bloomfield - JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS - Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Dean Napolitano - BART DRIVE BOYS - Shoestring Theater 2%

Brett McMahon - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Russell Stephens - EVERYBODY SAY DON'T THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Michael Wanzie - THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando fringe 2%

Thomas Tritt - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 2%

Sue O'Halloran - SUE O'HALLORAN, POT OF GOLD - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Ebony Carlson - MICHAEL ANDREW'S 20TH CENTURY SWING & SOUL REVUE - Orlando Shakes 1%

Alanna Chuyan - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 1%

Lisa Hartley - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%

Alfie Silva - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 8%

Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 7%

Sterling Lovett - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Carlos Rodriguez - DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 4%

Indigo Leigh - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 3%

James Tuuao - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 3%

Tori Lucas - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Katherine Almaguer Rivera - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

Kim Ball - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 3%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens theatre 3%

Iris Johnson - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Amber Nadelkov - ELF - Athens Theatre 2%

Bryan Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Allison Maxwell - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Ryan Graytok - A CHORUS LINE - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Rhe’a Hughes and Bobby Hall - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

Myles Thoroughgood - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany Hemmans - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 1%

Madison Smith - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Bethany Hemmans - RENT - Theatre West End 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 10%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 10%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 7%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Wes Jenkins - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 3%

Zachary Cerino - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Indigo Leigh - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Kimberly Murray Patel - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Timothy Beltly - AIDA - The Henegar Center 3%

Hannah Parsons - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

Denise Warner - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy - OLIVER - Theater at St.Lukes 2%

Tiffani DuScheid - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Jessica Faison - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Evonne Nicole Hurst - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - RAGTIME - Athens Theatre 2%

Coleen Carlson - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Annie Trombo - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Huaixiang Tan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Mary Lee Stallings - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough 1%

Cristina Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 1%

Jean Marie Bailey - GORGEOUS - The Renaissance Theatre Company 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 39%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 18%

DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 15%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet 15%

DANCE THE KNIGHT AWAY - Theatre UCF 10%

EA: A MEETING OF EMOTIONS - Drapinski Dance Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 8%

Roberta Emerson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 5%

Christopher Robinson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Ryan Simpson - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Steve MacKinnon - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theater 2%

Dominic DelBroco - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 2%

Jamaal K Solomon - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Nick Bazo - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theater 2%

Brandy Eleazar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Michael Wainstein - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dr. Phillips and UCF 2%

Ayo Demps - MEMPHIS - Theatre West End 2%

Joseph C. Walsh - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Donald Rupe - LENNOX AVENUE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Frank Ramirez - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 2%

Jamie DeHay - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Angela Cotto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Derek Carter - RENT - Theater west end 2%

Nathaniel Neimi - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 10%

Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 8%

Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 8%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

Felichia Chivaughn - THE MOUNTAIN TOP - The Garden Theatre 5%

Ke'Lee Dionne - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 4%

Maddie Lane - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Bryan Jager - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 4%

Gabriel Garcia - CLUE - Wildfire Players 4%

Joy Belding - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 4%

Wade Hair - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Wade Hair - THE CRAVING - Breakthrough 4%

Donald Rupe - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 3%

Edmarie Montes - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Beth Marshall - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Mark Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Matthew MacDermid - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Mike Carr - RIJKSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 2%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Michael Knight - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - New gen theatricals 2%

Jim Helsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Shonn McCloud - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Nathaniel Neimi - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Anne Herring - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Orlando Shakes 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Theatre Co 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 2%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 1%

CLUE - Athens Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Titusville Playhouse Shuler Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 7%

Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 6%

Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Kathy Wiebe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 5%

Jazlyn Compto - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 5%

Philip Lupo/Diego Ford/Kashime Joseph - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Annmarie Duggan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Bradley Cronenwett - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Derek Critzer - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Rob Siler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 4%

George Jackson - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Kevin Griffin - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURRY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 3%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Eric Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 3%

George Jackson - PARADE - Garden Theatre 3%

Bryan Jager and Morgan Polodna - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Chad Conley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

David Krupla - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Luke Atkison - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Dylan Molitor - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Phillip Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 8%

Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 6%

Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical 6%

Heather Langs - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 5%

Safin Karim - PARADE - Garden Theatre 5%

Aaron Penfield - Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 4%

Grant Haase - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Bert Rodriguez - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Tim Hanes - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 4%

Aaron Collins/First Coast Symphony Orchestra - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

Bert Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

John Mason and Josh O'Dell - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

Gary Powell - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Brandon Martin - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theater Company 3%

Chris Endsley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Athens Theatre 2%

Jeanine McAdams - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

John Cavazos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Christopher Leavy - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Brandon Martin - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

Jason M. Bailey - THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

TJ Washburn and Kelley Mauro - OKLAHOMA! - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Chris Burns - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Nishaa Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Little Radical Theatrics 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 13%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

ANASTASIA - The Stage 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 2%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

LENNOX AVE - The Renaissance Theater 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

DREAMGIRLS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Athens Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Henegar 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 13%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 12%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table 9%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 8%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

'JUST LIKE I WANTED' - Breakthrough Theatre Company - Orlando Fringe Festival 6%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM (ABRIDGED) - Orlando Fringe 5%

FROM HERE - The Ren 5%

GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 5%

MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 5%

THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 4%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

WANZIE WITH A 'Z' PART 2: THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando Fringe 3%

STAR SHANTIES - Arthur Rowan 3%

GORGEOUS - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

THE MURRAY METHOD - Beth Marshall Presents/Orlando Fringe 2%

STAG NIGHT - Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

SWEET WATER TASTE - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 15%

Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical 13%

Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Samantha O'Donnell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 4%

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Emily Pearson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

Ronnie Gross - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Kip LeBlanc - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 2%

Da'Zarria Harris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Faith Boles - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Giovanna Ciccone - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 1%

Caitie-Charlotte Warren - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Sage Love - AIDA - The Henegar Center 1%

Jordyn Linkous - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 1%

Dane Becker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 1%

Kit Riffel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 1%

Adonus Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Noah Baez - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration theatre co 1%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Marlo Coffin - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Forrest Stringfellow - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Christopher deJongh - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakes 1%

Cherry Gonzalez - PARADE - Garden Theater 1%

Sarah Anne Mae - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 5%

Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Essex O’Brien - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 4%

Walter Kmiec - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 4%

Sara Humbert - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

David Lowe - RED - Osceola Arts 3%

Kayleigh Mollycheck - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Olga Intriago - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Timothy Williams - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Tanya Wheelock - RIKJSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 2%

Anne Herring - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Walter Kmiec - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Christina Jolie Breza - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Hannah McCinnley Lemasters - GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 2%

Renata Eastlick - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Jillian Gizzi - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Thom Mesrobian - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Gabriel Garcia - HYSTERIA - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Jade Jones - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre 2%

Anne Hering - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Kimberly Murray Patel - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Joel Swanson - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

KP Powell - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%



Best Play

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 18%

CLUE - Athens Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 8%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 7%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 4%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 4%

THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

DON'T DRES FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shoestring Theatre 2%

BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

RED - Osceola Arts 2%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 1%

WHO’S HOLIDAY! - Orlando Artist Guild 1%

TRUE WEST - Lightning in a Bottle Theatre co 1%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 1%

OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 1%

CLOSER - New Generation Theatrical 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 9%

Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 6%

Tim Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 5%

Cliff Price - AIDA - The Henegar Center 5%

Cindy White - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 4%

Cliff Price - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Robert F Wolin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Tramaine Berryhill - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Bobby Kohn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Jim Hunter - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

CJ Sikorski - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Tremayne Berryhill - THE MOUNTIANTOP - Garden Theatre 3%

Michael Brewer - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Rob Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Rachel Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Andy Stetzinger - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Waylon Lemasters - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Waylon Lemasters - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 2%

Joshua E. Gallagher - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Jon Jimenez - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Kenneth Constant - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 15%

Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 10%

Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 8%

Waylon Lemasters - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 6%

Casey Deiter - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 6%

Anthony Narciso - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Britt Sandusky - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 5%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Anthony Narciso - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Lamar Hickley - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 4%

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Britt Sandusky - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Waylon Lemasters - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 3%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Alexander Sovronsky - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Adam Smith - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Joshua Senya - ASSASSINS - Florida Theatrical Association 2%

Anthony Narciso - PARADE - Garden Theater 2%

Anthony Narciso - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 1%

Robert Dagit - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Valencia Auditorium 1%

Nick Erickson - BROADBEND, ARKANSAS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Alexander Sonrovsky - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Nick Erikson - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics 9%

Samantha O’donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end 5%

ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 4%

Mary Mackin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Paul Pelletier - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 3%

Aidan Wamsley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Iris M. Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Niko Stamos - A CHORUS LINE - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Addy Pollzzie - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Erica deJongh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Clare Lopez - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Faith Boles - TRAV'LIN: A 1930'S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE - Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Adriana Aquino Andino - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 2%

Ryan Bassett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radicals theatrics 2%

Jamaila Scott - DREAMGIRLS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Amanda Edmands- Telebrico - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 2%

Ayo Jeriah Demmps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 2%

Ayo Demps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Christie Duffer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Noah Baez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater west end 1%

Riley Wert - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 1%

Manny Lantigua - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Co. 1%

Ricky Cona - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 1%

Ralph Prentice Daniel - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Jared-Austin Roys - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 8%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 6%

Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 5%

Desiree Montes - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 4%

Ayo Demps - THE LYONS - The Ensemble Company 4%

Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 4%

Brent Jordan - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 4%

Brandon Roberts - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 3%

TJ Washburn - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 3%

Giuseppe Pipicella - INDECENT - Theatre UCF 3%

Billie Jane Aubertin - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

Adam Biner - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

E. Mani Cadet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Trevin Cooper - THE CAKE - The Studio theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Elle Grant - SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 2%

Xander Burns - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Coletyn Hentz - THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Aspen Thompson - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Jarrett Poore - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Isabel Bernal - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Elaina Walton - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Janine Papin - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Megan Borkes - GOTHIC MANOR - New Generation Theatrical 2%

Alexander Deavellar - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Robert Napieralski - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

