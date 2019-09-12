FALL CYCLE Opens At Access Theater

Evening Crane Theatre's Fall Cycle of original, heightened-language works for the stage opens the week of the Autumn Equinox at Access Theater. Conceptually rooted in traditions of the 19th century Symbolist drama, and the legacy of writers such as Charles Baudelaire and Edgar Allan Poe, each play in the Cycle paints a dark, imaginative world for the season of Harvest and Halloween.

The first play in the series, titled Four Seasons, features an ensemble of six actors, each of whom portrays multiple characters, spirits, and inanimate objects across four eerie, interlocked Acts.

"Four Seasons dwells on the cyclical nature of life," says actress Mia Ventura Lucas, "and uses it to induce the audience's assessment of their lives. Poetic and complex, this play changed the way I approached the present moment, highlighting the absurdity and meaning of the little things in life."

"I'm very excited to be joining this cast," adds actress Eugenia Forteza. "I think this show is very relevant in today's world. It will get the audience thinking about the meaning of time, the importance we attribute to objects, human relationships and life choices."

Fall Cycle comes as the latest stage production from Evening Crane Theatre, whose previous shows have included Off-Broadway performances of the verse plays of Lord Byron, and touring productions of The Spyglass Seven, which played at last year's KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

Details on the next plays of Fall Cycle are forthcoming, but for this first chapter and the scenes of Four Seasons, audiences can expect no shortage of ghosts and symbolist mystery:

"You are sure to leave the theatre with a lot of questions," explains Lucas, "some of which may never be answered."

Adds actor Patrick Seebold: "Four Seasons has revealed to me answers to questions I never dared to ask myself."

"It's like one of those timeless movies that you want to watch over and over again," says Forteza, "to fully grasp all the details and meaning in the story."

Fall Cycle, by Evening Crane Theatre opens September 25th at Access Theater.

Written and directed by Michael Seebold. Featuring performances by: Renata Soler, Danny Arguello, Eugenia Forteza, Ireland Glennon, Mia Ventura Lucas, and Patrick Seebold.

General admission $25:

www.accesstheater.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You