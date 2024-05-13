Review: Linda Kahn's Splendid WAIT TILL YOU SEE WHAT'S NEXT CD Release Show at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut-based Linda Kahn is no stranger to the New York City cabaret scene, and on Saturday night, she charmed the audience at Don’t Tell Mama as she sang and told the story of the making of her debut, Bistro Award-winning album, “Wait Till You See What’s Next,” produced by David Friedman for Adorable Alice Records.

Kahn opened the show with the title song, penned by Jason Robert Brown, wearing a stunning, sparkly jacket in a pale blue-gray hue. The well-paced rendition, which included back-up vocals by musical director Larry Yurman (who tours consistently with Lea Salonga), made for a warm start to the evening.

Linda Kahn with Larry Yurman at the piano

Kahn mentioned that the order of songs for the evening wouldn’t follow that of the album, as she wanted to mix things up a little. Next song of the night was a mash-up of John Kander’s “Summer With You” and Marilyn and Alan Bergman and Michel Legrand’s “The Summer Knows”, which emphasized the crystal quality of Kahn’s stunning voice.

This reviewer was sitting next to the composer of the following song, “Anywhere With You” – a gorgeous love song by Christopher Denny - who happened to be the musical director of Kahn's debut cabaret “Say Yes” in 2021. Denny seemed touched by the inclusion of the song on the album, and Kahn’s performance of the song was delivered with such a keen specificity, it was simply gorgeous!

Other highlights of the night included a mashup of Charles Strouse's “Once Upon A Time” and “There’s Always One”, which was arranged by another musical director who works consistently in the cabaret scene, Gregory Toroian, as well as the “I’ve Got A Crush On You/Come Rain or Come Shine” mash-up arranged by American Idol’s Michael Orland. The luscious pairing was so seamless, an untrained/unknowing ear may not have even realized it was two different songs. Alex Rybeck and Ira Gasman’s “Bless Your Heart” is a favorite song of this reviewer, and it was paired beautifully with Irving Berlin’s “Always.” Kahn (and half the audience) was teary-eyed as she dedicated the number to her husband, Bob.

There were so many beautiful songs and arrangements, that you’ll simply have to acquire the album or stream it (on Spotify and Apple Music) for yourself to hear the magic that is Linda Kahn!

The songs were recorded at various studios, including Factory Underground Studio in CT, Eastside Sound on the LES and M&I Recording Enterprises in midtown. Musicians featured on the album include: Christopher Denny, David Friedman, Kenneth Gartman, Sean Harkness, Jay Leonhart, Beckie Menzie, Michael Orland, Alex Rybeck, David Silliman, Gregory Toroian and Skip Ward.

For more on Linda Kahn visit: https://www.lindakahn.com/about

Album cover image: Gene Reed

Comments