Photos: A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE Opens Off-Broadway

Outta Bounds Productions in association with Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company present the World Premiere of A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED, a new drama about the impact of AI by Jake Shore. See photos from the production.

Artificial intelligence has arrived, and Brooklyn University students are using it to cheat in confounding and futuristically troubling ways. The Assistant Dean is begging the Executive Dean to provide guidance, but how can direction be given for a technology that evolves every 0.5 seconds? Is higher education any match for AI? Or is Brooklyn University on a one-way trip into madness?

Directed by Andrew J. Beck, A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE… stars Brad Fryman (Orson's Shadow), Laura Lockwood (The Exonerated), Megan Magee (Angelina Ballerina with Vital Theatre Company), Amber Gatlin and Dave Morrissey Jr. with projections by Anthony Mattioli, lighting by Joe Rubino, costumes by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, intimacy coordination by Cai Radleigh and stage management by Elizabeth Ramsay. It is produced as part of the TLAB Shares program.

Tickets

A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED runs through June 2, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm with a special matinee on Friday, May 31 at 2pm. Theaterlab is located at 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35, available at theaterlabnyc.com.

Comments