Video: Jonathan Bailey Calls Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Amazing Talents' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jonathan Bailey, who will be playing the character of Fiyero in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to discuss his upcoming projects which include Bridgerton, Jurassic World, and Wicked.

Last week, Bailey attended the Met Gala with his co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. As Grande and Erivo went on stage to perform, Bailey recalled sitting with his castmates and thinking "'Oh my god, we've been so spoiled to see those two amazing talents [Grande and Erivo] together.' We've seen what they've been doing backstage," the Olivier Award-Winner added.

"I saw Cynthia as well, and she was particularly twinkly that night. I was like, 'Hang on a minute, something's brewing,'" Bailey said, before she performed for those in attendance.

Watch the full interview!

Now well known for his roles on screen, Bailey has performing on stage since a young child, playing Tiny Tim in a Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Christmas Carol and then Gavroche in Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre in London. He has since starred in contemporary plays such as South Downs in 2012, The York Realist in 2018, and Cock in 2022; in classical plays like the Royal National Theatre's Othello in 2013 and Chichester Festival Theatre's King Lear in 2017; as well as in musicals, namely the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016.

More recently, he starred in the 2018 gender-bent production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019.

On screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey has since starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers, for which he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.