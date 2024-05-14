See the Poster and New Promo for WICKED Movie With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ahead of Tomorrow's Trailer

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new poster for part one of the Wicked movie has been released, ahead of the trailer coming tomorrow.

The poster features a new look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba reaching for one another, with Emerald City in the background.

Additionally, following the poster, director Jon M. Chu took to Twitter/X to post a closer look at the main cast in a motion poster, featuring the Unlimited musical motif playing in the background.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Last month, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

See the poster and new promo below!