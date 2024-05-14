Videos: Watch Alicia Keys Reveal the Release Date of HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' Grammy-Winner Alicia Keys stopped by the show on Tuesday to discuss her newly Tony-nominated musical Hell's Kitchen- and reveal some exciting news for those eager to listen to the music at home.

In the interview, Keys recalled the news that the show has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

"We've been working on Hell's Kitchen for 13 years so it's been quite the journey. We've put so much time, energy, and love into it. So to receive a call like that [about the Tony noms], it was shocking.."

Also in the interview, Keys discussed her personal connections to the show and how it has resonated with people, before the big announcement.

"I feel that there is an energy around Hell's Kitchen that is very palpable. And it's genuine and true and real."

"The music is so exciting. Everybody comes to the show and says 'When can we get the album?' I'm here to announce that the album is available on June 7!" the musician said eagerly.

Watch the full interview!

The production is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.