Review: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER evokes strong memories for many, with a fair chunk of the audience having a deep familiarity with discos and the music of The Bee Gees. However, with strong performances, brilliant singing and a show that is as fun as it is funky, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER has broad appeal.

Based on the movie of the same name, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER takes the audience back to the 70s, with The Royale Theatre transformed into a disco. It’s the sort of utilisation of space that we’ve come to appreciate from The Royale Theatre, with the audience observing the show as much as being a part of it given the intimate setting and the proximity to the stage.

Ethan Churchill stars as Tony Manero, the young man who escapes the day to day by dancing at the local disco. Churchill’s skills speak for themselves, and whilst his dancing makes the audience pay attention as much as the characters and his singing is possibly better than one might expect from a lead role, it’s his acting that truly makes this performance. His grit and toughness early in the show give way and Churchill effortlessly brings the audience into the more emotional moments in the show. I’ve long been a fan of Tory Kendrick, who plays female lead Stephanie Mangano, and this performance shows that she is made for leading roles. Fresh from touring her cabaret show in Adelaide and Melbourne, Kendrick lights up the stage with impressive vocals and dancing, whilst conveying the heartbreak and betrayal her character feels at the end without trouble. Her solo in What King of Fool suggests she has more starring roles in her future.

Kade Sweeney as Bobby C shows off equally impressive acting with Bobby’s heartbreaking story, and Ethan Battle as Double J is a brilliant singer and dancer. Their performance for Jive Talkin’ alongside the brilliant stage presence of Zak Rolton as Joey is one of the highlights of the show. Whilst I was excited to see Lucy Williamson as Flo Manero, an illness on the eve of the sow put Asha Cluer in the role. Cluer, alongside Noel O’Neill as Frank Manero are the over the top Italian American parents you expect and add humour and the family touch to the show. Izzi Green as Annette wonderfully portrays her characters steep decline with heartbreaking rawness, whilst Christopher Tierney as Frank Moreno Jnr adds another dimension to the show with his characters unique but unexpectedly thought-provoking journey. Young Aaleyah Chater plays Tony and Franks younger sister Linda with confidence and talent that made me genuinely surprised when I found out she’s only 13.

With a disco heavy setting and the music of the Bee Gees, the disco singers Abby Stevenson, Carrie Periera and Tahlia Loren are a perfect addition to the show, as enjoyable as backing vocalists as they are as lead vocalists whilst being a neat filler to scene changeovers. Alex Graciano, Noah Scape, Jessica Huntley and Sophie Psaila-Savona play a variety of bit characters throughout, with Psaila-Savona in particular showing off some impressive dance moves that suggests she’ll be another one getting bigger roles in the future, whilst a talented ensemble made sure that every dance number from solo to full company was something to watch, with choreographers Jamie and Suzi Rolton deserving praise for their efforts there.

As I mentioned, the Royale Theatre is a unique space, but director Drew Anthony knows exactly what he’s working with, and the use of space (with the stage being unusually wide and shallow) brings an intimate feel to the large theatre. Lighting design by Richard Timms fits the bill perfectly, with the lights pivotal in setting so much of the scene.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is an entertaining and touching show, offering as much to those who remember the disco era as it does to those who just love some good singing and dancing. A talented cast and wonderful crew propel SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER from “just” a jukebox musical to a must-see show.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale until May 26th. Tickets and more info from Drew Anthony Creative.

Photos thanks to Drew Anthony Creative.

