Casey Likes Will Lead RENT in Arizona, Featuring a Foreword by Roger Bart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casey Likes, currently leading Back to the Future on Broadway, along with Maureen Dias Watson of Scottsdale Community Players announced today that they will co-direct and co-produce a production of RENT this summer in Likes’ home state of Arizona. Likes will also be leading the company as “Roger”, along with RuPaul's Drag Race star Brita Filter as Angel, and Ethan Drew from the film Camp Hideout as Mark.

This production will feature a video “foreword” from Roger Bart- short documentary that will precede the concert about his friendship with composer Jonathan Larson and Bart's special connection with RENT.

The production marks the second collaboration between Likes and Scottsdale Community Players, a theater he performed at growing up. The first was a production of Next to Normal starring Likes’ mother, Broadway alum Stephanie Likes, who will also be in RENT fittingly portraying Roger's mother.

The cast will also include: Mia Cherise Hall (off-Broadway's Relapse) as Joanne, Christian Johannsen (off-Broadway's El Otro Oz) as Mimi, Micah J Lawrence as Collins, Nora Palermo as Maureen, JP Moore as Benny, Caleb Reese, Jessie Jo Aka, Angelica Santana, Brach Drew, Katie Stone, Eric Liu, Evan Kaushesh, Noah Sucato, Tatum Grell, Andrew Matcuk, Josh Ransford, and Claire Likes.