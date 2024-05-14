Video: Whoopi Goldberg Says She Had 'No Business' Doing Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







EGOT winner and host of The View Whoopi Goldberg stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday to discuss her new memoir, Bits and Piece: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. In addition to her memoir, Goldberg talked about her history in musicals, such as Sister Act and other projects.

"I am able to mimic. I'm not a singer [but] I can mimic what I need to do..." Goldberg said.

She went on to praise Clarkson for her music, saying "There's just something beautiful that happens when people are singing. I loved being around people who sang."

"I've done two or three musicals. I had no business doing them, but I liked it."

One significant role Goldberg played was in the 1996 Broadway revival of Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. She replaced Nathan Lane as the main character of Pseudolus, for which she received praise reviews.

Other musical appearances include Xanadu, a one-night-only performance of The Lion King, and played the role of Mother Superior in the West End production of Sister Act for a limited time. She also served as a producer on Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she won a Tony Award.

Sister Act 3, the third installment of the popular series of films, is currently in development.

Watch the full interview!