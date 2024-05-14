Adam Pascal Will Direct SOMETHING ROTTEN! on Long Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Pascal will return to From Stage to Screen in Long Island to direct Something Rotten! this summer. Performances are set to take place July 26-28. Pascal played the role of William Shakespeare in Something Rotten! on Broadway in 2016. He previously directed Rent at the same theatre company in the summer of 2023.

If you're interested in joining the cast of this non-union production, you are invited to take part in the open call. Auditions will take place May 20-21. Email fromstagetoscreen4@gmail.com for a time slot.

About Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal is known for his performance as Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical Rent on Broadway, the 2005 movie version of the musical, and the Broadway tour of Rent in 2009. He is also known for originating the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, for playing the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret, and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of Memphis. He also played the role of Edward Lewis in the Broadway and U.S national touring productions of Pretty Woman: The Musical,