POP CULTURE JEOPARDY! Spin-Off to Highlight Broadway, Movies & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced it has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television (SPT). This collaboration marks the first time that the SPT Game Show Division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming, creating a new extension series for Prime Video’s global audience. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Seven-time Emmy Award winner, Michael Davies, serves as executive producer. A host will be announced at a later date.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing, and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favorites Dawson’s Creek and M3GAN; Prime member exclusive Thursday Night Football; and programming from partners such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 450 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.