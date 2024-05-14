Maia Reficco to Make Broadway Debut as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maia Reficco will make her Broadway debut as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Most recently seen in the hit HBO Max series, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Reficco will begin performances on Tuesday, July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.



“I am so elated to be joining the cast of Hadestown!” stated Reficco. “Growing up in Argentina as the daughter of a Musical Theater Director, my passion for theater was ignited at a young age. I would listen to any score and try to see any show I could. I first saw Hadestown in 2019 with the original cast and instantly fell in love with the production. It was awe-inspiring how the company brought the story to life, and Eva Noblezada, she literally made ‘Eurydice’ a dream role for me. I am overwhelmed and honored that now this dream is coming true. I cannot wait to be a part of a show that left such an impression on me and hope we can continue to do the same for others.”



Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, and Ani DiFranco will all play their final performance on Sunday, June 30.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



Now in its third year, the North American Tour is currently playing in Toronto, ON. When the tour ends May 26, it will have played 124 weeks, visited 85 different markets across North America, and been seen by over 2 million patrons.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre.



Photo credit: Kristen Jan Wong