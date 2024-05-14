Photos: First Look at Maya Boyd in & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released of Maya Boyd in & Juliet on Broadway. Boyd stars in the role of Juliet beginning tonight, Tuesday, May 14.

Check out the photos below!

Maya joins the company of & Juliet following her 2024 graduation from the University of Michigan and her Broadway debut in the 2023 revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Tony-nominated original Broadway cast member Lorna Courtney played her final performance on Sunday, May 12.

In addition to Boyd, the current cast includes Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.