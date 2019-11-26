A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Main Street Theater and Dance Alliance Lights Up The Holiday Season

Next month give your holidays some extra shine and light by treating yourself and your family to a brilliant performance of A Christmas Carol at the Howe Theater, home of Main Street Theater and Dance Alliance, the warm, beating heart of Roosevelt Island. Performed by a cast of seasoned child and adult actors, and directed by the impeccable eye and attention to detail of Jacqueline Lucid-Cusick, with music direction by Justin Ramos and dynamic choreography by Kara Curtis, this timeless and heartfelt holiday classic is sure to instill the season with a special warmth and meaning. Click www.mstda.org for tickets.

In mid-December the black box theater will come alive as veteran actors imbue this time worn tale with tenderness and whimsy as they tell the story of Ebeneizer Scrooge. The miserly malcontent who mistreats his workers and shows no heart for humanity, wrestles with his demons on Christmas Eve as a cathartic dream takes him on a journey with the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Future. Through their guidance Scrooge learns to open his heart and understand the true meaning of Christmas as a time of love, generosity, and joy. No matter which holiday you celebrate this is a poignant and universal story that still resonates today.

Louis Ldehoff plays Scrooge, Russ Cusick and Jeanne Castagnaro play Mr. and Mrs. Crostchet. Seven year old Jack Fadner plays TIny Tim, while his mother, MSTDA Assistant Executive Director Kimbirdlee Fadner, plays the Ghost of Christmas Past. John Kurtis plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, bringing sensational tap dancing to the role, and Brenna Stein plays the Ghost of Christmas Future. MSTDA Executive Director Kristi Towey will also be taking the stage for this exciting production. These triple threat actors will have you laughing out loud and then move you to tears. Get your tickets now. There will be 7 performances only.

Director



Jacqueline Lucid-Cusick

Music Director



Justin Ramos

Choreographer



Kara Curtis

Production Stage Manager



Zackry Childers

Cast



Sally Ash

Beth Asher

Jeanne Castagnaro

Jill Clough

John Curtis

Leah Curtis

Brian Cusick

Russ Cusick

Deborah Drucker

Jack Fadner

Kimbirdlee Fadner

Victoria Jure

Louis Ladehoff

Sofia Pinari

Mae Roney

Sienna Schott

Brenna Stein

Jonathan Stein

Julian Stein

Katana Stoops

Kristi Towey

Amelia Ward

Annabelle Ward

Friday

Saturday

Saturday

Thursday

Friday

December 13th 7pm *paid preview

December 14th 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

December 19th 7:30 p.m.

December 20th 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 adults

$15 seniors/students

www.mstda.org





