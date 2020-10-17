The 24 Hour Plays To Release All-New Viral Musical, Starring Julie Klausner

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream takes place this Sunday, October 18, at 7pm.

Missing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues? Then do we have great news for you.

This Sunday at 7 PM ET, The 24 Hour Plays will be releasing an all new Viral Musical!

Written by a dream team including Aimee Mann, Jonathan Coulton and Jonathan Marc Sherman, and starring the one and only Julie Klausner, this exciting bonus content is the perfect remedy for your Sunday scaries.

Tune in on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, or at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/ and enjoy the show!

