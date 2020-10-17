Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 24 Hour Plays To Release All-New Viral Musical, Starring Julie Klausner

The stream takes place this Sunday, October 18, at 7pm.

Oct. 17, 2020  

Missing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues? Then do we have great news for you.

This Sunday at 7 PM ET, The 24 Hour Plays will be releasing an all new Viral Musical!

Written by a dream team including Aimee Mann, Jonathan Coulton and Jonathan Marc Sherman, and starring the one and only Julie Klausner, this exciting bonus content is the perfect remedy for your Sunday scaries.

Tune in on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, or at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/ and enjoy the show!



