Cast Recording Will Be Released For I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Starring Santino Fontana

A cast recording will be released this fall for the Classic Stage Company’s acclaimed 2023 revisal of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, starring Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana, alongside Rebecca Naomi Jones and Tony nominees Judy Kuhn and Julia Lester, among others. Featuring Harold Rome’s iconic score, the album is set for release in early fall 2024.

The album is produced by three-time GRAMMY® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, and GRAMMY® and Olivier Award nominee David Chase. The music from the revival was adapted and arranged by Chase, with music direction and orchestrations by Jacinth Greywoode. Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It for You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman. CSC’s production featured a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman, helmed by director Trip Cullman.

“We’re very happy to bring this new version of Wholesale to wider audiences,” said Flahaven. “John, David, Jacinth, and Trip have deftly streamlined the classic original to make it even more compelling to today’s audiences, and the cast and band are first-rate. The show grapples with capitalism and anti-Semitism while also providing sweet and funny songs.”

"The production at CSC exceeded our ambitions for the reimagining of this show,” said Weidman. “It was a thrilling process and a thrilling outcome—captured by an extraordinary group of performers on this cast album, brilliantly delivering Harold Rome’s remarkable, underappreciated score.”

The Classic Stage Company revival of I Can Get It for You Wholesale ran from October 10 through December 17, 2023. The “unique, wonderful show” (The Daily Beast) was led by Santino Fontana, alongside Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Victor de Paula Rocha, Adam Grupper, Darron Hayes, Greg Hildreth, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Judy Kuhn, Julia Lester, Hayley Podschun, Sarah Steele, Joy Woods, Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Babiak, Billy Cohen, and John Plumpis.

The production received nominations for Outstanding Revival from the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Fontana was honored with nominations for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical by the Lortels and the Drama Desk Awards; while Kuhn received a nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical from the Outer Critics Circle.

It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.

I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available for theatrical licensing from Concord Theatricals. Learn more HERE.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes