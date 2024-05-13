First Standings Announced For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards; THE GREATS GATSBY Leads Best Musical

Voting will continue through June 2nd, 2024

By: May. 13, 2024
First Standings Announced For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards; THE GREATS GATSBY Leads Best Musical
The first standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Standings as of May 13, 2024

There's 19 days left to vote!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby 15%
Adam Rapp with Justin Levine - The Outsiders 13%
Bob Gale - Back to the Future: The Musical 11%

Best Choreography

Dominique Kelley - The Great Gatsby 16%
Chris Bailey - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll - Water for Elephants 9%

Best Costume Design

Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby 23%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical 9%
David Israel Reynoso - Water for Elephants 8%

Best Direction of a Musical

Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby 13%
Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along 11%
John Rando - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic 14%
Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious 10%
Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate 10%

Best Ensemble

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby 16%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical 11%
Harmony - Harmony 9%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along 10%
Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical 8%
Julie Benko - Harmony 6%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken 22%
Jim Parsons - Mother Play 6%
Elle Fanning - Appropriate 5%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby 13%
Chip Zien - Harmony 10%
Jonathan Groff - Merrily We Roll Along 10%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious 19%
Sarah Paulson - Appropriate 14%
Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane 8%

Best Lighting Design

Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby 15%
Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone - Back to the Future: The Musical 13%
Brian MacDevitt - The Outsiders 8%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown - Hadestown 18%
Wicked - Wicked 17%
Hamilton - Hamilton 16%

Best Musical

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby 18%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical 14%
The Outsiders - The Outsiders 10%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical 13%
Teeth - Playwrights Horizons 11%
A Sign of the Times - A Sign of the Times 9%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Oh, Mary! - Oh, Mary! 13%
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors 12%
Hamlet - Hamlet 11%

Best Orchestrations

Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg - The Great Gatsby 16%
Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook - Back to the Future: The Musical 11%
Doug Walter - Harmony 9%

Best Original Score

Jayson Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby 17%
Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman - Harmony 12%
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard - Back to the Future: The Musical 12%

Best Play

David Adjmi - Stereophonic 21%
Amy Herzog - Mary Jane 12%
Jocelyn Bioh - Jaja's African Hair Braiding 11%

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along 38%
Cabaret - Cabaret 18%
Spamalot - Spamalot 13%

Best Revival of a Play

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Appropriate 26%
Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious 24%
Amy Herzog - An Enemy of the People 19%

Best Scenic Design

Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby 19%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical 13%
Beowulf Boritt - Harmony 7%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby 15%
Gareth Owen - Back to the Future: The Musical 14%
Dan Moses Schreier - Harmony 9%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic 22%
Adam Cork - The Shark is Broken 10%
Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate 9%

Best Touring Production

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice 11%
Come from Away - Come from Away 8%
Hadestown - Hadestown 8%

