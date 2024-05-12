Video: How Kelli O'Hara's Passion Project Turned Into a Tony Nomination

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2003, shortly before Kelli O'Hara was nominated for her first Tony Award, she floated the idea of a musical based on the 1962 film Days of Wine and Roses with her The Light in the Piazza colleague Adam Guettel. The rest is history. Now Kelli is nominated for the eighth time (having already one once for The King and I in 2015).

"[Days of Wine and Roses] has been a passion project for almost 22 years," she told Richard Ridge. "Creating these roles, pulling this from scratch is not something we get to do everyday... if ever! This piece is going to have a special place in my heart."

Watch as Kelli chats more about the show's evolution, her beloved co-star, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.