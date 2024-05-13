Andy Mientus to Join Krysta Rodriguez for Performance at Out of the Box Theatrics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Krysta Rodriguez will reunite with her Spring Awakening co-star Andy Mientus for her performance at Out of the Box Theatrics’ Broadway at the 154 Cabaret Series. The performance will take place at Out of the Box Theatrics’ new home at 154 Christopher Street tomorrow, May 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM.



Tickets and additional information are available at OvationTix.



Presented in 154's intimate and unique space, Krysta's concert features highlights from her library of Broadway credits, including Into The Woods, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations, as well as other selections and surprises.



Krysta Rodriguez starred as Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, and opposite Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany in The Collaboration for MTC. Other Broadway credits include: Spring Awakening (Deaf West Revival + OBC), First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line, Good Vibrations. On television, Rodriguez starred in Netflix’s “Halston” as Liza Minnelli and is known for her work in "Smash" (NBC), "Daybreak" (Netflix), "Trial & Error" (NBC), "Quantico" (ABC), "Younger"(Paramount+), "The Mysteries of Laura" (NBC), "Gossip Girl" (CW) and opposite RuPaul in "How the Bitch Stole Christmas." Rodriguez starred as Megara in the world premiere of Disney’s Hercules (Public Works at the Delacorte Theater) as well as in Theresa Rebeck’s Seared(MCC; Outer Critics Circle honoree), West Side Story (‘Anita’; Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (‘Diana’; Hollywood Bowl), and What We’re Up Against (The Women’s Project).



Andy Mientus made his Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables before appearing alongside Krysta Rodriguez in Spring Awakening. Mientus also starred in the national tour of Spring Awakening and as Boq in the second national tour of Wicked. His Off-Broadway credits include Ragtime and Carrie (MCC), and he appeared in the one-night-only concert performance of Parade at Lincoln Center in 2015. Mientus is known for his roles as Kyle Bishop on “Smash,” (NBC), Hartley Rathaway in “The Flash” (The CW), and James Finley in “Gone” (VOX).

