New Trailer for the WICKED Movie to Debut Later This Week

A new report from Deadline suggests that an extended first look at the Wicked film, totaling four minutes, will premiere online later this week.

The new footage was first shown to ad buyers at Radio City Music Hall on Monday during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation. The footage in question showcased new visual effects as well as the dynamic between Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. It reportedly received a "warm response" from the audience.

Last week, it was announced that NBC will be airing a brand-new behind-the-scenes special centerting on the film. Headlined by stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the special will air on November 25, two days before Part One premieres in theaters.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Watch the teaser here: