Photos: See Highlights of Lianne Marie Dobbs in WHY CAN'T A WOMAN…?

The show was musically directed and arranged by Ron Abel

By: May. 12, 2024
The actor Lianne Marie Dobbs played a 1900’s woman in the HBO series The Gilded Age. You also might have seen her in Law & Order, The Equalizer and F.B.I., but yesterday on May 11th at Chelsea Tables & Stage she wasn’t just playing the part of a cabaret singer!  Ms. Dobbs is the real deal, and she captivated an audience of music connoisseurs with her formidable vocal talents and wit in her show titled Why CAN'T a Woman...?

Lianne’s cabaret act utilizes Broadway leading men’s songs and sassy standards, served up with a twist of SHE, to celebrate all the hats that women wear, and she answered the shows question authoritatively…. This woman sure can!

Lianne Marie Dobbs was named one of the Best Vocalists of the Decade (BroadwayWorld, 2020) and has filled The Green Room 42, 54 Below, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Feinstein's at the Nikko, Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, and will be featured in Chicago's Cabaret Week later in May.  Why CAN'T a Woman…? was named one of the best cabaret shows of the year (2022) by BroadwayWorld, and called “an honest to goodness emerging work of art”.  She has appeared in leading roles Off-Broadway, in National Tours, and at renowned theaters such as Denver Center, Repertory of St. Louis, Ogunquit Playhouse, Goodspeed and many more.

Ron Abel is Lianne's music director and arranger, whose accolades include: LA Critics Circle Award Winner and L.A. Weekly Award Winner for his original compositions and unique arrangements of Broadway hits for orchestras and singers. He has been the music director for acclaimed vocalists such as Lucie Arnaz, Peter Allen, Joely Fisher, Valarie Pettiford, Julia Migenes, Helen Reddy, and John Lloyd Young.

See highlights from the show below taken by Stephen Sorokoff.

Follow Lianne on Instagram @NYCNightingale

