Two World Premiere Plays & More Set for MCC Theater 2024-2025 Season

MCC Theater has revealed the initial two productions of their 2024-2025 season, as well as the 25th anniversary of Miscast and their annual MCC Youth Company productions.



MCC’s Fall 2024 season will begin in August with the World Premiere of Table 17, by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and featuring Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC’s soft), Michael Rishawn (Ain’t No Mo’), and three-time Tony Award nominee Kara Young (MCC’s All the Natalie Portmans, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Clyde’s, The Cost of Living).



In October, MCC will present the World Premiere of Shit. Meet. Fan. written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (MCC’s BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy), and based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history.



In Spring 2025, MCC will present the 25th anniversary of Miscast, as well as the annual MCC Youth Company Productions, Uncensored and Freshplay Festival.



MCC will also present an additional production in Spring 2025. Details will be announced shortly.



MCC Artistic Directors Will Cantler and Bernie Telsey share, "We love to give our audiences something to talk to us about, and that is exactly what we are doing this year. Our 2024-25 season promises big laughs, relatable stories about complex and flawed people, and new work from award-winning theater artists. We'll see you in the lobby!"



Three-Show season subscription packages begin at $175 plus fees, and include Table 17, Shit. Meet. Fan., and a spring production to be announced at a later date. Flex packages are also on sale, beginning at $480 plus fees for eight tickets. Subscribers receive priority access to book tickets before they go on sale to the public, free exchanges, discounted add-on tickets, and more. 2024-25 season subscriptions are now on sale at mcctheater.org.



Complete schedules, casting, creative teams, and individual ticket on sale dates will be announced shortly.



Details for 2024/2025 Include:



The World Premiere of

TABLE 17

By Douglas Lyons

Directed by Zhailon Levingston

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

Previews begin August 14, 2024

Limited run through September 22, 2024



If your ex wanted to meet up again, would you? Previously engaged, Jada and Dallas reunite for dinner to hash out the good, the bad, and the ugly from their romantic past. Despite the intrusion of sassy waiters, complicated memories, and their best efforts to keep things casual, the estranged couple find themselves cornered by the truth. From the author and director of Chicken & Biscuits (Douglas Lyons & Zhailon Levingston), this world premiere play is a hilarious and sweet open letter to love found, lost, and possibly reignited.



This new romantic comedy stars three-time Tony Award nominee Kara Young (MCC’s All the Natalie Portmans, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Clyde’s, The Cost of Living), Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC’s soft) and Michael Rishawn (Ain’t No Mo’).



The World Premiere of

SHIT. MEET. FAN.

Written and directed by Robert O’Hara

Based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese

The Newman Mills Theater

October – November 2024



Here’s the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That’s what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?



The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (MCC’s BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).



Shit. Meet. Fan. is supported in part by the R&S Shulman Fund, which supports artistic development and production of new plays, as well as development and engagement activities, with a focus on work by African American playwrights.



UNCENSORED & FRESHPLAY FESTIVAL

MCC Youth Company Productions

Spring 2025



The MCC Theater Youth Company will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The season will include annual favorites UNCENSORED and FRESHPLAY and a full calendar of Public Engagement events.



MCC Theater’s Education Programs are supported by Axe-Houghton Foundation, the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, the Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation, Harold J. Newman† & Ruth Newman, the Eric Rosedale Playwriting Fund, the Tiger Baron Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.