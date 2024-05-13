Video: Watch the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS Perform 'Grease Got a Hold' on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of Today's annual 'Best of Broadway Week,' producer Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Outsiders stopped by the show on Monday morning to discuss the newly Tony-nominated musical and perform the song Grease Got a Hold from the show.

Before the performance, Jolie discussed the 12 Tony nominations that the musical received, including Best Musical, saying "I love this group so much and I'm so proud of the work that they've done. I'm in awe of all of them."

When asked about his initial response to the nomination, Ponyboy actor Brody Grant said, "My mom woke me up [with a] FaceTime call...She's a first-grade teacher in Georgia and was with her platoon of first-grade teachers in her hallway...She said 'Did you watch the thing?' And I said 'No, I thought it aired later.' And she was like, 'Well, you got nominated!' I would not trade that experience for the world, it was the perfect way to get that news."

Watch the interview and performance here!

In addition to Grant as Ponyboy, the cast includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

It is playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders Synopsis

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.