Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, May 17

2024 Drama League Awards

Sunday, May 19

Lempicka closes on Broadway

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Starring Sarah Snook To Hit Broadway in 2025

by A.A. Cristi

The speculated Broadway transfer of the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook,

Video: Lea DeLaria Is Making Mother's Day Gay

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! On Sunday, May 12 and June 2, 54 Below will welcome Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria for a brand new brunch show and she is here to tell us all about it!

Video: Ben Gets Bubble Wrapped Up with Choreo from THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

by Joey Mervis

Ben is back with a new season of Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Exclusive: Watch Eden Espinosa and Andrew Samonsky Sing 'Speed' in LEMPICKA

by Nicole Rosky

Eden Espinosa is at last a Tony nominee for her performance in Lempicka, and this exclusive clip is proof that the honor was well earned. Watch as she duets with Andrew Samonsky in 'Speed' from the show's second act!. (more...)

Photos: APPROPRIATE's Sarah Paulson Receives Portrait at Sardi's

by Bruce Glikas

Sarah Paulson, currently appearing in Appropriate on Broadway, was honored with her portrait at Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

STEREOPHONIC Original Cast Album Available to Stream Now; Listen to Exclusive Tracks

by Josh Sharpe

With a record-breaking 13 Tony Award nominations, Sony Masterworks Broadway has released the digital version of the Stereophonic (Original Cast Recording). The album includes the singles, “Masquerade” and “Brightv1,” plus exclusive, brand-new songs not performed in full on stage and only available on the cast album. Listen to the album now! . (more...)

Jon M. Chu Says Cynthia Erivo 'Blew Us Away' on Set of WICKED Film

by Josh Sharpe

In a new interview with Variety, Wicked director Jon M. Chu discussed his first meeting with Cynthia Erivo and their time together on the set of the highly anticipated movie. He highlighted the magic of Erivo's performance in the film, specifically citing the powerful anthem Defying Gravity.. (more...)

Willemijn Verkaik & More Will Lead & JULIET in Germany

by Joshua Wright

Stage Entertainment has announced the cast of & JULIET in Hamburg. For this translated production, the title has been renamed to & JULIA, to be consistent with the German translation of the Shakespeare play which inspired the musical.. (more...)

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe Will Lead Political Play, N/A

by Nicole Rosky

Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe will star as “N” and “A”, respectively in the world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Video: Amber Riley and Akron Lanier Watson Perform 'It Ain't That Serious' From THE PREACHER'S WIFE

by Stephi Wild

Get a first look at Amber Riley and Akron Lanier Watson performing the song 'It Ain't That Serious' from the new musical THE PREACHER'S WIFE during the sneak-peek, preview event 'Behind the Musical' that took place on April 17. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Matt Doyle

Other birthdays on this date include:

Hunter Parrish

Zoe Wanamaker

Harvey Keitel

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!