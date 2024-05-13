Video: Liz Callaway Sings 'The Place Where the Lost Things Go' From MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liz Callaway posted a video of herself singing 'The Place Where the Lost Things Go' from the movie Mary Poppins Returns. The video features Callaway seated on the stairs in her home, and includes a cameo from her cat, Oliver.

Check out the video!

About Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia.