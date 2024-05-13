Video: Liz Callaway Sings 'The Place Where the Lost Things Go' From MARY POPPINS RETURNS

The video features Callaway seated on the stairs in her home, and includes a cameo from her cat, Oliver.

Liz Callaway posted a video of herself singing 'The Place Where the Lost Things Go' from the movie Mary Poppins Returns. The video features Callaway seated on the stairs in her home, and includes a cameo from her cat, Oliver.

About Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats.  She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia.


