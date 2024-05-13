Photos: Conan Gray Stops By & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop star Conan Gray recently paid a visit to & Juliet on Broadway, and posed with the cast backstage following the performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current cast of & Juliet on Broadway includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Oliver Tompsett as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb. As previously announced, Maya Boyd will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ on May 14, 2024; the show’s Tony Award-nominated original star Lorna Courtney will play her final performance on May 12, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas