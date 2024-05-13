TODAY's 'Best of Broadway' Week to Feature Performances From SUFFS, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE NOTEBOOK & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The TODAY Show has announced the lineup for their annual "Best of Broadway" week, showcasing new shows opening on Broadway this season. Tune in each day this week for a special performance from one of these new musicals. See the schedule below!

Monday, May 13: Producer Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Outsiders discussed the newly Tony-nominated musical and performed the song Grease Got a Hold. Watch the interview and performance here. Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer, and Brody Grant also performed Throwing in the Towel, which can be found here.

Tuesday, May 14: The Broadway cast of Hell's Kitchen will be performing a number from the show. The production is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits. It was recently nominated for 13 Tony Awards.

Wednesday, May 15: The cast of Suffs will be performing from the show. This musical is set in 1913 when the women’s movement is heating up in America. The plot follows the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Suffs received 6 Tony nominations.

Thursday, May 16: Cast from The Notebook will be performing from the show. Based on the Nicolas Sparks novel and film adaptation, the musical follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. The Notebook was nominated for 3 Tonys.

Friday, May 17: The Broadway cast of The Wiz will be performing from the show. This twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The TODAY Show airs Monday through Fridays on NBC, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and running through 11:00 a.m. ET. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts.