Video: Sarah Paulson Talks APPROPRIATE and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Sarah Paulson discusses her life growing up at LaGuardia High School in New York City, her relationship with Holland Taylor, and starring in Appropriate on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.

When asked how she felt seeing her name above the title on the marquee of Appropriate, Paulson said: "I did cry. Because I thought, This is something I never could've imagined. I mean, my mother spent a lot of time taking me to the theater when I was younger, because she was a good mom, who knew that it was really a passion of mine."

Paulson is a Tony nominee for her role in Appropriate, and recently received a portrait on the wall of Sardis, the famed New York institution where her mother once worked.

"Pinch me, is what I feel. Pinch me. And if this is a dream, I don't wanna wake up. We all have dreams as children, right? And some of us get to experience them. And I feel like I'm getting to experience it, and it's really special," Paulson told Tracy Smith.

Appropriate is written by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer.

The cast of Appropriate also includes Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.

It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.