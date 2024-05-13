THEATER CAMP Director Molly Gordon to Direct Searchlight Film SMALL PARTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molly Gordan, writer, director and actor of Theater Camp, has found her next project.

According to multiple reports, the multi-hyphenate is set to direct a reimagining of the 1987 comedy Outrageous Fortune which starred Shelly Long and Bette Midler.

The film is co-written by co-written by Gordon and Allie Levitan and will center on rival actors who clash on a scrappy indie film set and accidentally find themselves entangled in a game of cat-and-mouse more outrageous than any movie. Searchlight Pictures has bought the rights to the film, marking her second collaboration with the studio.

Searchlight acquired Theater Camp following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

Gordon co-directed, co-wrote, and starred in Theater Camp along with Nick Lieberman. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin also contributed to the screenplay. Gordon has also appeared in Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble for her work FX's The Bear.

Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas