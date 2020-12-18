Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Virginia!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts 15%

Hugh Copeland 13%

Christa Vogt Salem High School 8%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Lisa Wallace - Hurrah Players 31%

Governor's School for the Arts 28%

Todd Rosenlieb 17%



Best Ensemble

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 6%

CINDERELLA - Virginia Musical Theater - 2020 5%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Freemason Abbey Norfolk 21%

Public House - Norfolk, VA 18%

P.F. Chang Town Center Virginia Beach 12%



Best Theatre Staff

Virginia Stage Company 22%

Zeider's American Dream Theater 15%

Virginia Musical Theater 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Hurrah Players 30%

Governor's School 19%

Virginia Stage Company 12%



Costume Design of the Decade

Meg Murray - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 13%

Lauren Ciampoli - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 13%

Sandy Short, Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO MURDER - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 7%



Dancer Of The Decade

Kendall Selby - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 13%

Coral Mapp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2020 11%

Jaia Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 8%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 14%

Alicia Varcoe Webb - A CHORUS LINE - Mill Mountain Theatre - 2018 7%

Chip Gallagher - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 5%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Ricardo Melendez - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 15%

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2018 13%

Jeff Seneca - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 6%



Favorite Social Media

Virginia Stage Company 23%

The Little Theater of Norfolk 19%

Virginia Musical Theater 18%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Virginia Stage Company 24%

Norfolk Arts 19%

Virginia Musical Theater 16%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Derrion Hawkins - MACBETH - Generic Theater - 2019 12%

Jason Amato - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

Akin Ritchie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 8%



Original Script Of The Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 22%

Steve Earle - LOCKED DOWN - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 13%

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 11%



Performer Of The Decade

Trey Clarkson - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 9%

Lily Easter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 9%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 16%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 8%

MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2020 13%

THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 10%

FUN HOME - Virginia Stage Company - 2018 8%



Set Design Of The Decade

McKay Coble - MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 11%

Jeff Seneca - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 11%

Ron Keller - THE COLOR PURPLE - Virginia Repertory Theatre - 2014 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Walter Tillman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 13%

Martha Goode - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Virginia Stage Company - 2015 10%

Charles Owrey - ASSASSINS - Generic Theater - 2017 9%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts 21%

Virginia Stage Company 18%

THE Little Theater of Norfolk 12%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Governor's School for the Arts 20%

Virginia Stage Company 15%

Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Taylor Drumwright - ANNIE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2011 12%

James (J.Travis) Cooper - BLUES, SOUL, AND ROCK N ROLL - Hurrah Players - 2018 10%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

