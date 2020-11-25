Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Paper Mill Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 29%

JULIA RITTER - Rutgers University - 2020 11%

LORI B. LAWRENCE - The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey - 2020 10%

Best Dance Company

American Repertory Ballet 34%

Surflight Theatre 15%

Mile Square Dance Company 13%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2019 24%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 20%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2018 12%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020 21%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 12%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020 7%

Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining

Papermill Playhouse 65%

McCarter Theatre 24%

The Avenel Performing Arts Center/Curtains 8%

Best Theatre Staff

Papermill Playhouse 26%

cranford dramatic club 11%

Haddonfield Plays & Players 7%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Paper Mill Playhouse 26%

NiCori Studios & Productions 16%

Mayo Performing Arts Center Performing Arts School 7%

Cabaret Performance of the Decade

Bernadette Peters - Bernadette Peters AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019 51%

Corinna Sowers Adler - MUSIC AT THE MANSION - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 18%

Kate Baldwin - A KIND OF SEPTEMBER - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2020 16%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Aspire pac 22%

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 18%

Cranford Dramatic Club THEATRE 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Zach Mazouat - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 19%

Liz McCartney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 19%

Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020 42%

Tony Lee - NEWSIES - Centenary Stage Company - 2017 20%

Joanne Mullen-McBride - PIPPIN - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2017 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dan Dunn - MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Corinna Sowers Adler - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 12%

Edgar Hidalgo - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 21%

Dan Dunn - MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Jeff Calhoun - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 14%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 19%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 14%

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Nick Marmo - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 38%

Tony Galaska - THE WINTER'S TALE - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2018 22%

Ben Sullivan - CABERET - Surflight Theater - 2020 11%

Most Improved Theatre Company

CDC (Cranford Dramatic Club) Theatre 21%

Surflight theater 14%

The Ritz Theatre Company 13%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 47%

Jeremy Jordan - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 28%

Michael Arden - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 7%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020 18%

Nicolette Palombo - MARY POPPINS - STANDING OVATION THEATRE COMPANY - 2016 15%

Arthur Gregory Pugh - THE TEMPEST - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 30%

A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 21%

WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017 20%

MARY POPPINS - STANDING OVATION THEATRE COMPANY - 2015 19%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box PAC - 2019 27%

LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013 20%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - East Lynne Theater Company - 2019 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 21%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2019 16%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Hudson Shakespeare Co - 2017 15%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 43%

David Korins - THE BANDSTAND - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 18%

Perry Arthur Kroeger - MATILDA - The Growing Stage - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Will Bryant - BIG FISH - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 37%

Jen Donsky - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 24%

Chris Strangfeld - CABERET - Surflight Theater - 2020 23%

Sound Design of the Decade

Matt DiFabio - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 49%

Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016 29%

Merek Royce Price - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - New Jersey Repertory Company - 2012 5%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Paper Mill Playhouse 59%

McCarter Theatre Center 14%

The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 25%

Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre 23%

Hoboken Children's Theater Company 19%

Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade

Janet Dickson (McCarter Theatre Center) 20%

Bruce and Mary Jane Heater - Surflight Theater 14%

melody lieberman 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ

Paper Mill Playhouse 36%

NiCori Studios & Productions 16%

NJ State Council of the Arts 15%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT - NiCori Studios & Productions - 2020 23%

BLACK LIVES / BLUE LIVES - The Theater Project - 2020 11%

YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL - DANCE ART CREATIVE CENTER - 2020 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald McCarter Theatre - 2020 22%

Vincent DeMeo - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2018 16%

Nicolette Palombo - MARY POPPINS - STANDING OVATION THEATRE COMPANY - 2015 13%

