Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Miami Awards; Miami Children's Theater Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Miami:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

John Lariviere 16%

Enid Gonzalez 13%

Tim and Beth Fath - Miami Children's Theatre 12%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 14%

CRAZY FOR YOU - THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM - 2019 13%

SIDE SHOW - NWSA - 2019 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 27%

Seminole Theater 21%

Miami Children's Theatre 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 63%

Actor's Playhouse 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 20%

Beth Fath - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Miami Children's Theater - 2014 19%

Beth Fath - MATILDA - Miami Children's Theater - 2019 18%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 60%

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 40%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 18%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 18%

Ron Headrick - PARADE - Miami Children's Theater - 2018 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 49%

Joseph Adler - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 36%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 16%

Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 49%

THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM 17%

Arsht Center 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 74%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 26%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 72%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 25%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 3%

Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 34%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 32%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 21%

John Lariviere - MOON RIVER THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer - Mizner Park Cultural Center/Delray Beach Playhouse - 2019 16%

Jodie Langel - MAMMA MIA - Actor's Playhouse - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 28%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 15%

CRAZY FOR YOU - THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM - 2019 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 49%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 23%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 19%

Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 54%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 16%

Sean McClelland - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 36%

Miami Childrens Theater 18%

Zoetic Stage 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 44%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Actor's Playhouse 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

John Lariviere - MOON RIVER THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer - Mizner Park Cultural Center/Delray Beach Playhouse - 2019 18%

Jodie Langel - MAMMA MIA - Actor's Playhouse - 2020 17%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Nicole Gualandi 34%

John Lariviere 24%

Aida Curtis 20%

