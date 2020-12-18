Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Miami!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Madelin Marchant 27%

John Lariviere 12%

Christine Sabina 10%



Best Ensemble

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 27%

MAMMA MIA! - Actor's Playhouse - 2020 12%

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 24%

Seminole Theater 13%

Adrienne Arsht Center 13%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 62%

ACTOR'S PLAYHOUSE 23%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 36%

Beth Fath - MATILDA - Miami Children's Theater - 2019 15%

Beth Fath - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 15%



Dancer Of The Decade

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 65%

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 35%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 26%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 16%

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 13%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 44%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 33%

JOSEPH ADLER - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 23%



Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 47%

Arsht Center 19%

THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM 12%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 73%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 27%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 66%

JESSICA FARR - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 32%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 3%



Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 50%

JESSICA FARR - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 26%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 20%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 15%

Miguel Luciano - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Miami Children's Theater - 2013 14%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 27%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 55%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 20%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 48%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 30%

Sean McClelland - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 9%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 40%

Miami Childrens Theater 16%

Area Stage Company 13%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 38%

ACTOR'S PLAYHOUSE 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 14%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Nicole Henry - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 32%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 14%

Katerina McCrimmon - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, JR. - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 12%

