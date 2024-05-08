Photos: Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Presents The Florida Premiere Of A ROCK SAILS BY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Playhouse will present the Florida Premiere of Sean Grennan’s new play A Rock Sails By from May 15 – June 9, 2024 at the Miracle Theatre. See photos from the production.

This marks Grennan’s sixth production at Actors’ Playhouse, following the success of Now and Then, The Tin Woman, Making God Laugh, Married Alive! and Another Night Before Christmas. Renowned for his adept craftsmanship, Grennan brings forth endearing and authentic characters, crafting moments that blend humor with genuine human experiences.

In A Rock Sails By, Dr. Lynn Cummings, an astrophysicist, tries to bring science and faith into balance while grappling with personal questions, reconnecting with her daughter, and mourning the loss of her husband. When an unidentified object is discovered heading toward Earth, a less-than-reputable online magazine misquotes her, casting doubt on her credibility. Dr. Cummings hopes to witness nothing remarkable and thus save her reputation, but there is no telling what she will discover beyond the stars.

Under the direction of David Arisco, A Rock Sails By stars Laura Turnbull in the lead role of Dr. Lynn Cummings, marking her third Sean Grennan play following acclaimed performances in Now and Then and The Tin Woman at Actors’ Playhouse. She was most recently seen in Cabaret at Zoetic Stage, Rooted at Theatre Lab and Murder On the Orient Express at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Lela Elam, featured as Player, returns to Actors’ Playhouse following her compelling portrayal in The Tin Woman and her notable appearance in The Book Club Play. . Daniel Llaca, featured in last season’s production of Proof, returns to play Jason following a series of diverse recent credits that include “Magic Mike 3” (dir. by Steven Soderbergh), Summer Shorts 25th Anniversary (City Theatre) and The Impracticality of Modern-Day Mastodons (Theatre Lab). Mallory Newbrough rounds out this impressive ensemble as Olive. Actors’ Playhouse audiences will remember Newbrough from recent productions of Now and Then and Murder on the Orient Express.

The creative team for A Rock Sails By includes Scenic Design by Brandon M. Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Production Management by Carlos Correa and Production Stage Management by Amy London.

Photo Credit: Brooke Noble.

