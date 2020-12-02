Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Floyd Central HS Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Louisville!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Amy Miller 42%

Chris Bundy 37%

Steven Rahe, Western Middle School 16%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Floyd Centra - 2017 32%

GODSPELL - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 16%

SEUSSICAL JR. - Scribner MS - 2020 16%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Derby Dinner Playhouse 60%

Footnotes, Derby Dinner Playhouse 40%

Hilltop Tavern 0

Best Theatre Staff

Floyd Central HS 33%

New Albany Theatre Arts 33%

Scribner MS 22%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Stage One Family Theatre 61%

New Albany Theatre Arts 28%

Walden Theatre 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - GUYS ABD DOLLS - Floyd Central HS - 2019 47%

Madeline Fisher - MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 24%

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2018 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Charlie Meredith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 55%

Remy Sisk - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 45%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Rob Woodall - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Acting Against Cancer - 2016 70%

Jesse AlFord - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Acting Against Cancer - 2020 30%

Performer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2020 40%

Cary Wiger - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2019 20%

Olivia Duff - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 20%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 31%

SEUSSI CAL JR - Scribner MS - 2018 31%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2017 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHILDRENS HOUR - Pandora - 2016 43%

RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 29%

John Lennon AND ME - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2018 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Patrick Jump - NEWSIES - Floyd Central - 2020 61%

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 26%

Chris Bundy - SHREK - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2016 4%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Center Stage 58%

TheatreWorks of SoIN 35%

Acting Against Cancer 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Caesar's Foundation 62%

PLAY Louisville 24%

Gheens Foundation 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Julie Riehm McGuffey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 53%

Shelby Brown - MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 29%

Charlie Meredith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 12%

