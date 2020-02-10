THE BLACK VERSION is Back This Month at The Groundlings Theatre

A fan-favorite show at The Groundlings Theatre, "The Black Version" is back this month for even more hilarity and laughter! During the show, the audience suggests the title of popular film and a cast of all black comedy actors will improvise the black version of it.

WHO:

Cast includes Groundlings alumni Jordan Black, Daniele Gaither, Phil LaMarr, as well as Gary Anthony Williams, Cedric Yarbrough and Nyima Funk.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

Tickets are $20.00 and are available online, or via phone at (310) 855-0350.

WHERE:

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046





