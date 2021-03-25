Ophelia's Jump Announces 2021 Season

Ophelia's Jump Productions, a critically acclaimed nine-year-old non-profit theatre company, announces a four-play season in the second half of 2021.

The first two plays comprise its Midsummer Shakespeare Festival, presented in association with Pomona College. The plays will be presented at the College's Sontag Greek Theatre, an outdoor venue with plenty of space to accommodate social distancing. Two plays by Shakespeare will run in repertory: Twelfth Night, directed by Caitlin Lopez (July 15, 17, 23, and 25) , and Measure for Measure, directed by Elina De Santos (July 16, 18, 22 and 24). All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. The campus is located at 333 N. College Way, Claremont, CA 91711.

Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy. The play centers on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (who is disguised as Cesario) falls in love with Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her thinking she is a man.

In Measure for Measure, its protagonist, Isabella, a woman of Vienna, must deal with the sexual advances of a self-righteous and corrupt political appointee, Lord Angelo. Angelo threatens to have Isabella's brother, Claudio, executed for an infraction of the city's code if Isabella does not accede to Angelo's lustful demands. She seeks the assistance of Duke Vincentio to rescue her brother and herself. Measure for Measure, full of intrigue and colorful characters, poses the idea that sometimes the most outwardly righteous and pious are the most corrupt.

The subsequent two plays of the season will be performed at the company's indoor venue, the OJP Studio at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. If Covid protocols this fall make it necessary, the theatre may operate at reduced capacity.

September 1- October 2: West Coast Premiere. The Hall of Final Ruin. Written by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos. Directed by Beatrice Casagran. A magical Western with an all-female cast. Someday, the 'madrina' of 19th century Santa Fe would like to die a good Catholic death and be buried in her beloved church, La Parrochia. But Death is coming sooner than she thinks and the arrival of a needy Protestant, a fortune in gold, and the invasion of the American Army complicate her perfect exit into Purgatory. In order to save her family from ruin and earn her way into Heaven, the gambler must orchestrate a final, high-stakes card game in which all is both lost and won.

November 17- December 19. World Premiere. CJ:An ASpanglish Play. Written by Mercedes Floresislas. Performed in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL) with projected supertitles. Fifteen-year-old Carolina Juarez must go live with her estranged aunt and grandmother when her mom ODs. CJ doesn't know her extended family, Spanish, ASL, or her own history AND she's not interested in getting to know any of them, much less her deaf grandmother who struggles with dementia. During a teenage tantrum, she destroys her grandmother's childhood toy. The Family's comadre conjures up CJ's personal Nahual (Aztec spirit guide) and gets two Aztec deities to take CJ on a journey, to give her a chance to appreciate her family and her roots before it's too late.

With its mix of Shakespeare and cutting-edge contemporary female playwrights, Ophelia's Jump is preparing for an exceptionally ambitious season. Single tickets and subscriptions will soon be available at the company's website, http://opheliasjump.org, where you can also find more information about Ophelia's Jump Productions. Ophelia's Jump Productions presents shows that prominently feature the work of women and BIPOC artists.