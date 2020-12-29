LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Greenwood Musical Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Arkansas!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tim Peerbolte 25%

Christen Pitts 15%

Shannon Stoddard 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Dance Academy 31%

Education at the Rep 29%

Chance to Dance 28%

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 18%

CINDERELLA - Community School of the Arts - 2019 12%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2017 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Murry's Dinner Playhouse 27%

Three Fold Noodle Co 17%

Ristorante Capeo 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Argenta Community Theater 38%

Bruce Linam 19%

Young actors guild 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Community School of the Arts 32%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 32%

Argenta Community Theatre 23%

Costume Design of the Decade

Shelly Hall - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 17%

Hannah Kringle - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 13%

Hannah Kringle - LITTLE MERMAID - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2016 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Allison Wilson - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 42%

Gracie Littlejohn Barlow - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 35%

Anthony Bryant - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 24%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shannon Stoddard - WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 13%

Karen Murphy - MATILDA - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2019 9%

Tim Peerbolte - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Heather Norris - LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 19%

Ben Grimes - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Mary Hill - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Argenta Community Theatre 52%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 48%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Judy Tenenbaum 62%

Rockhill Studios 23%

Sharon Heflin 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 20%

Dena Kimberling - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Justin Pike - MATILDA - The Studio Theatre - 2019 16%

Original Script Of The Decade

Judy Goss - MRS. MINIVER WORLD STAGE PREMIERE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 38%

Mark Landon Smith - SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY SCHOOL - Arts Live Theatre - 2017 30%

Michael Rice - DURING WIND AND RAIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2020 22%

Performer Of The Decade

Reece mcdaniel - NEWSIES - Young actors guild - 2019 25%

Piper Wallace - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Red Curtain Theatre - 2019 16%

Will Porter - NEWSIES - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2019 16%

WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 13%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 24%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 16%

LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Klucher - BIG RIVER - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 25%

Danny Grace - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Tami kendall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pocket community Theatre - 2016 16%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2020 22%

Zachery Ingersoll - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 18%

Anna Kimmell - WILLY WONKA JR - Arkansas Repertory Theatre - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School 30%

Argenta Community Theater 27%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Greenwood PAC 30%

Argenta Community Theatre 18%

Community School of the Arts 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Karen Clark - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 24%

Amber moss - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre po - 2019 22%

Erin Martinez Warner - INTO THE WOODS - The Studio Theatre - 2016 19%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sara Cooke 30%

Christen Pitts 22%

Garrett brenneman 15%