LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Unicorn Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Donna West 33%

Sheri Coffman 30%

Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Empire Dance Academy 35%

Ibsen Dance Theatre 25%

Miller Marley School 21%

Best Ensemble

LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 16%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Padgett Productions - 2020 10%

BON OPERATIT - Opera180 - 2018 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mission Taco 62%

303 38%

Best Theatre Staff

Unicorn Theatre 44%

OCTA 17%

Coterie Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 25%

Starlight Theatre 22%

Coterie Theatre 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 28%

Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 26%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - WHOS HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 65%

Jordan DeLeon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 35%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 34%

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 20%

Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 30%

Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 22%

Darren Sextro - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Barn Players - 2015 11%

Favorite Social Media

KC Rep 37%

Padgett Productions 17%

Faust Theatre 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Rimann Liquors 41%

Late Night Theatre 32%

Francis Family Foundation 27%

Original Script Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 35%

Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 23%

Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 22%

Performer Of The Decade

Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 25%

Helena Cosentino - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 17%

Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 27%

MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2020 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WHO'S HOLIDAY - PADGETT PRODUCTIONS - 2020 17%

FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 12%

THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 38%

Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 36%

Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 26%

Sound Design of the Decade

John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 55%

Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 45%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Unicorn Theatre 16%

KC Rep 15%

PADGETT PRODUCTIONS 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 40%

Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 16%

Robert Hingula - LES MISERABLES - The White Theatre - 2013 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Darrington Clark 50%

Alan Tilson 19%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 17%