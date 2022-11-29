Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel

This unique program, created specifically for talented young dancers seeking to immerse themselves in contemporary training.

Nov. 29, 2022 Â 

Youth America Grand Prix has announced its first ever INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY YOUTH ENSEMBLE, in collaboration with YGP Israel.

This unique program, created specifically for talented young dancers seeking to immerse themselves in contemporary training, is designed to simulate the experience of working in a professional dance company - including casting, rehearsals, being part of the choreographic process, travel, and performances.

Acceptance is by invitation or audition only. Dancers selected for the Ensemble will first take part in the CONTEMPORARY DANCE WORKSHOP held in Herzliya, ISRAEL, December 18-22, 2022. ï»¿During the Workshop, dancers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn cutting-edge repertoire by renowned choreographers Ohad Naharin, Sharon Eyal, and Inbal Pinto.

Following the CONTEMPORARY DANCE WORKSHOP, dancers will be cast in one or more pieces to be performed during the YAGP 25th Anniversary Gala Tour, which may include: Lincoln Center (NYC) on April 11, 2023; Israeli Opera House (Tel Aviv) on May 27, 2023; Straz Center (Tampa, FL) on April 8, 2023; and the Nervi Festival (Italy) on July 3-8, 2023.



THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
The Tank is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 10 January.
Disney's THE LION KING Opens Final Engagement With Middle East Debut
Disney's THE LION KING Opens Final Engagement With Middle East Debut
The curtain has risen on THE LION KING's Middle East debut, as the landmark musical event takes to the stage at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, with performances running until December 10. 
THE TANK Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
THE TANK Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Who was the hero who stopped the Syrian tank at the gates of Degania, and thus decided the outcome of the War of Independence?
DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022
DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton welcomes back Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall as they embark on a sold out Israeli 9 city Concert Tour in November 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

