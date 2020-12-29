LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Indianapolis!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Ensemble

THE AGITATORS BY MAT SMART - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 26%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 19%

MAMMA MIA! - Booth Tarkington - 2020 15%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Books & Brews 33%

Ralston's Drafthouse 31%

The Rathskeller 25%

Best Theatre Staff

Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis 49%

Fonseca Theatre Company 25%

Actors Theatre of Indiana 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Footlite Musicals 64%

Muncie Civic Theatre 18%

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Costume Design of the Decade

Devon Painter - HOLMES AND WATSON - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 42%

Adrienne Conces - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Booth Tarkington - 2014 29%

Kylie Clark - DUTCHMAN - Monument Theatre Company - 2020 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bryan Fonseca - AVENUE Q - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2012 83%

Craig Underwood - SEUSSICAL - Wayne Township - 2018 11%

Jane Lanier - MARY POPPINS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2015 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Charles Goad - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Booth Tarkington - 2018 22%

Mikael Burke - THE AGITATORS - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 22%

Bill Simmons - THE PILL - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2018 15%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Phoenix Theatre 71%

Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 18%

Indianapolis Opera 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Corbin Fritz - NINA SIMONE: HIGH PRIESTESS OF SOUL - Phoenix Theatre/Phoenix Rising Dance Company - 2020 30%

Ryan Koharchik - LES MISERABLES - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre - 2014 20%

MICHAEL KLAERS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 19%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Footlite Musicals 42%

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 38%

Fort Wayne Youtheatre 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Carrie Schlatter - SILENT SKY - Summit Performance Indianapolis - 2018 24%

John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 21%

Tim Spradlin - FUN HOME - Footlite Musicals - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

J. EYRE: A NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION - ECLECTICPOND THEATRE COMPANY - 2017 38%

BRIGHT STAR - Phoenix Theatre - 2018 21%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE AGITATORS - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 27%

SILENT SKY - Summit Performance Indianapolis - 2018 25%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 22%

Set Design Of The Decade

Russell Metheny - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 48%

Tony Cisek - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 18%

Robert Mark Morgan - HOLMES AND WATSON - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis 50%

Indiana Repertory Theatre 32%

Footlite Musicals 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Lilly Endowment Inc. 56%

Sun King Brewery 31%

Monument Theatre Company 12%