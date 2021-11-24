The MACC Presents An Evening With Smokey Robinson, January 28

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will welcome legendary Motown singer/songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson for his first ever concert on Maui on Friday, January 28 under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.

A true music legend live and in person for 'An Evening with Smokey Robinson', the singer, songwriter, and producer will make his Maui debut. The acclaimed performer's career spans over four decades of hits.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robinson founded The Miracles while still in high school. The group was Berry Gordy's first vocal group, and it was at Robinson's suggestion that Gordy started the Motown Record dynasty. Their single of Robinson's Shop Around became Motown's first #1 hit on the R&B singles chart. In the years following, Robinson continued to pen hits for the group including You've Really Got a Hold on Me, Ooo Baby Baby, The Tracks of My Tears, Going to a Go-Go, More Love, Tears of a Clown (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and I Second That Emotion.

The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960's and early 70's and Robinson became Vice President of Motown Records serving as in-house producer, talent scout and songwriter. In addition to writing hits for The Miracles, Robinson wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye and others. The Way You Do the Things You Do, My Girl, Get Ready, You Beat Me to the Punch, Don't Mess with Bill, Ain't That Peculiar, and My Guy are just a few of his songwriting triumphs during those years.

Robinson is a Grammy winner, Kennedy Center honoree, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, National Medal of Arts recipient, Soul Train Heritage Award winner, and BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner, among many other honors.

The show will be held in full compliance with current COVID-related safety protocols at the time of when tickets go on sale and if circumstances evolve by the date of the show, the MACC will adjust requirements accordingly. Current safety protocols require all patrons to provide a proof of full vaccination and wear a mask.

Tickets are $195, $125, $85, plus applicable fees. In support of COVID-related best practices, purchases are online only to facilitate touchless transactions with the MACC's print-at-home ticketing.

Show time is 7:30 pm with gates opening at 6:00 pm. Tickets go on sale via the MACC's website to MACC members first at 10:00 am this Friday, November 26. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 3. MACC patrons may join or renew memberships at the MACC website at MauiArts.org/membership.

The MACC Box Office is currently open for phone and email inquiries Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. 808-242-SHOW / boxoffice@mauiarts.org.