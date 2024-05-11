Norm Lewis, Myles Frost, and More to Be Honored at NAACP Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The NAACP Theatre Awards has revealed the honorees for the 30th Annual Awards Ceremony, taking place on June 3rd in Los Angeles.

Broadway star Norm Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, singer-songwriter and record producer Stokley Williams will receive the Trailblazer Award, Councilwoman Heather Hutt will receive the Community Service Award, and Tony Award winner Myles Frost will receive the Spirit Award.

They will be honored for their thespian excellence during the annual awards dinner show, slated to be held on Monday, June 3, 2024, 6:00 p.m. at the glamourous Tagylan Complex in Los Angeles, California. See the full list of award nominees below.

This year, the NAACP will partner with the 10th District of Los Angeles Councilwoman Heather Hutt to heighten the awareness of Black Theatre here in the Los Angeles area. Hutt stands at the cutting edge and is a forefront leader in the local arts community, working to ensure that Los Angeles’ art scene reflects the rich diversity of its communities.

Tickets can be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets at the button below.

About the NAACP Theatre Awards

The NAACP Theatre Awards is presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt/District 10. The event is co-chaired by Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch President Ron Hasson, and the Executive Producer, Tia Boyd. The mission of the Theatre Awards is to entertain, educate, inspire the community and create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. The prestigious star-studded gala aims to honor the highest achieving persons in the field of dramatic arts.

About the NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee

The NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee considers all candidates who submit their productions from January through December 2022, for possible nomination. All productions must run for at least six (6) full performances in Southern California (San Diego to Bakersfield included). Previews, invited dress rehearsals, and other similar showings do not count towards eligibility. Eligibility for this year’s edition was limited to theatre productions opening in January 2022 through December 2022. Productions who meet all eligibility requirements before the deadline are considered eligible for a NAACP3 Theatre Award. Nominees will be notified by the NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee Chairpersons Martha Pruden-Hamiter and Lynn Patterson.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Best Choreography – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Sergio Trujillo

Carmen Jones – Lisa Ruffin

Invincible - The Musical– Steve Rankin/Galen Hooks

Best Choreography – 99 Seat Theatre

Detained – Annie Yee

How We Got On – Lynn Adrianna Freedman

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Jan Bouldin Blunt

Best Costumes – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Paul Tazewell

Blues For An Alabama Sky – Wendell C. Carmichael

Carmen Jones – Alex Jaeger

Invincible-The Musical - Lena Sands

Best Costumes – 99 Seat Theatre

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Michael Mullen

How We Got On – Mylette Nora

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Naila Aladdin Sanders

Best Director – Larger Theatre

Radio Golf – Gregg T. Daniel

Power of Sail – Weyni Mengesha

Invincible-The Musical – Tiffany Nichole Greene

Carmen Jones - Jonathan Fox

Blues For An Alabama Sky - Phylicia Rashad

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations - Des McAnuff

Best Director – 99 Seat Theatre

Mommie & Clyde – Byron Nora

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – C. Julian White

Detained – Mark Valdez

Rapunzel Alone - Debbie Devine, Jesus Castanos-Chima

Best Ensemble Cast – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations

Blues For An Alabama Sky

Carmen Jones

Invincible-The Musical

Best Ensemble Cast – 99 Seat Theatre

Detained

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

Mommie & Clyde

Best Lead Female - Larger Theatre

King Lear– Brie Eley

Nina Simone: Four Woman – Chibuba Osuala

Radio Golf - Sydney A.Mason

Best Lead Female – 99 Seat Theatre

Rapunzel Atlone– Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield

Man's Favor Devil's Plan– Ashlee Olivia Jones

How We Got On– Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield

Rapunzel Alone – Tara Alise Cox

Best Lead Male – Larger Theatre

King Lear– Joe Morton

Radio Golf – Christian Telesmar

Best Lead Male – 99 Seat Theatre

How We Got On – Isaac Cruz

Man's Favor Devil's Plan– Matt Jennings

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Brent Grimes

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Jalen K. Stewart

Best Lighting – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Howell Binkley

Carmen Jones – Francois-Pierre Couture

Invincible-The Musical – Elizabeth Harper

Power of Sail - Lap Chi Chu

Radio Golf - Brandon Baruch

Best Lighting - 99 Seat Theatre

Rapunzel Alone – Dan Weingarten

Detained – Christian V. Mejia

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Derrick McDaniel

How We Got On - Derrick McDaniel

Man's Favor Devil's Plan - Benedict Conran

Best Music Director – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Kenny Seymour

Carmen Jones – William Foster McDaniel

Nina Simone: Four Woman – Richard Baskin Jr.

Best Music Director – 99 Seat Theatre

Rapunzel Alone – Bradley Brough

How We Got On – Sean Kantrowitz

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Cydney Wayne Davis

Best Playwright – Larger Theatre

Power of Sail – Paul Grellong

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Dominique Morissea

Blues For An Alabama Sky – Pearl Cleage

Carmen Jones - Oscar Hammerstein II

Clyde's - Lynn Nottage

Invincible-The Musical - Bradley Bredeweg

Best Playwright – 99 Seat Theatre

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Kwik Jones

Detained – France-Luce Benson

Rapunzel Alone – Mike Kenny

Best Producer – Larger Theatre

Carmen Jones – Ensemble Theatre Company Santa Barbara

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce

Nina Simone: Four Woman – Kim Martin-Cotton

Power of Sail - Geffen Playhouse & Darryl Roth

Radio Golf - Geoff Elliott & Julia Rodriquez-Elliott

Invincible - The Musical– Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen and Bel Chiasso Entertainment

Best Producer – 99 Seat Theatre

Rapunzel Alone – Jay McAdams & Jennie McInnes

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Ben Guillory and Robey Theatre Company

Detained – The Fountain Theatre

Best-Set Design – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Robert Brill

Carmen Jones – Francois-Pierre Couture

Clyde's – Takeshi Kata

Power of Sail - Rachel Myers

Radio Golf - Sibyl Wickersheimer

Best-Set Design - 99 Seat Theatre

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Jeff G. Rack

How We Got On – Michael Ricks

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Nathan Gary Stuffel

Best Sound – Larger Theatre

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Steve Canyon Kennedy

Carmen Jones – Randall Robert Tico

Invincible -The Musical– Cricket Myers

Best Sound – 99 Seat Theatre

Detained – Marc Antonio Pritchett

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Nick Foran

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – C. Julian White

Best Supporting Female – Larger Theatre

Power of Sail – Donna Simone Johnson

Nina Simone: Four Woman – Arie Bianca Thompson

Nina Simone: Four Woman – Jennifer Leigh Warren

Nina Simone: Four Woman - Meredith Noel

Best Supporting Female – 99 Seat Theatre

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Christina Childress

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Crystal Nix

How We Got On – Angela Oliver

Best Supporting Male – Larger Theatre

Power of Sail – Brandon Scott

Radio Golf - Alex Morris

Radio Golf – DeJuan Christopher

Radio Golf - Matt Orduna

Best Supporting Male – 99 Seat Theatre

Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Nic Few

Rapunzel Alone – Matt Curtin

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies - Ezekiel Goodman

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies - Vincent Doud