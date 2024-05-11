Norm Lewis, Myles Frost, and More to Be Honored at NAACP Theatre Awards

See the full list of nominees below!
The NAACP Theatre Awards has revealed the honorees for the 30th Annual Awards Ceremony, taking place on June 3rd in Los Angeles.
Broadway star Norm Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, singer-songwriter and record producer Stokley Williams will receive the Trailblazer Award, Councilwoman Heather Hutt will receive the Community Service Award, and Tony Award winner Myles Frost will receive the Spirit Award.
They will be honored for their thespian excellence during the annual awards dinner show, slated to be held on Monday, June 3, 2024, 6:00 p.m. at the glamourous Tagylan Complex in Los Angeles, California. See the full list of award nominees below.
This year, the NAACP will partner with the 10th District of Los Angeles Councilwoman Heather Hutt to heighten the awareness of Black Theatre here in the Los Angeles area. Hutt stands at the cutting edge and is a forefront leader in the local arts community, working to ensure that Los Angeles’ art scene reflects the rich diversity of its communities.
The NAACP Theatre Awards is presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt/District 10. The event is co-chaired by Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch President Ron Hasson, and the Executive Producer, Tia Boyd. The mission of the Theatre Awards is to entertain, educate, inspire the community and create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. The prestigious star-studded gala aims to honor the highest achieving persons in the field of dramatic arts.
The NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee considers all candidates who submit their productions from January through December 2022, for possible nomination. All productions must run for at least six (6) full performances in Southern California (San Diego to Bakersfield included). Previews, invited dress rehearsals, and other similar showings do not count towards eligibility. Eligibility for this year’s edition was limited to theatre productions opening in January 2022 through December 2022. Productions who meet all eligibility requirements before the deadline are considered eligible for a NAACP3 Theatre Award. Nominees will be notified by the NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee Chairpersons Martha Pruden-Hamiter and Lynn Patterson.
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Sergio Trujillo
Carmen Jones – Lisa Ruffin
Invincible - The Musical– Steve Rankin/Galen Hooks
Detained – Annie Yee
How We Got On – Lynn Adrianna Freedman
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Jan Bouldin Blunt
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Paul Tazewell
Blues For An Alabama Sky – Wendell C. Carmichael
Carmen Jones – Alex Jaeger
Invincible-The Musical - Lena Sands
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Michael Mullen
How We Got On – Mylette Nora
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Naila Aladdin Sanders
Radio Golf – Gregg T. Daniel
Power of Sail – Weyni Mengesha
Invincible-The Musical – Tiffany Nichole Greene
Carmen Jones - Jonathan Fox
Blues For An Alabama Sky - Phylicia Rashad
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations - Des McAnuff
Mommie & Clyde – Byron Nora
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – C. Julian White
Detained – Mark Valdez
Rapunzel Alone - Debbie Devine, Jesus Castanos-Chima
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations
Blues For An Alabama Sky
Carmen Jones
Invincible-The Musical
Detained
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Mommie & Clyde
King Lear– Brie Eley
Nina Simone: Four Woman – Chibuba Osuala
Radio Golf - Sydney A.Mason
Rapunzel Atlone– Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield
Man's Favor Devil's Plan– Ashlee Olivia Jones
How We Got On– Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield
Rapunzel Alone – Tara Alise Cox
King Lear– Joe Morton
Radio Golf – Christian Telesmar
How We Got On – Isaac Cruz
Man's Favor Devil's Plan– Matt Jennings
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Brent Grimes
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Jalen K. Stewart
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Howell Binkley
Carmen Jones – Francois-Pierre Couture
Invincible-The Musical – Elizabeth Harper
Power of Sail - Lap Chi Chu
Radio Golf - Brandon Baruch
Rapunzel Alone – Dan Weingarten
Detained – Christian V. Mejia
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Derrick McDaniel
How We Got On - Derrick McDaniel
Man's Favor Devil's Plan - Benedict Conran
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Kenny Seymour
Carmen Jones – William Foster McDaniel
Nina Simone: Four Woman – Richard Baskin Jr.
Rapunzel Alone – Bradley Brough
How We Got On – Sean Kantrowitz
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Cydney Wayne Davis
Power of Sail – Paul Grellong
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Dominique Morissea
Blues For An Alabama Sky – Pearl Cleage
Carmen Jones - Oscar Hammerstein II
Clyde's - Lynn Nottage
Invincible-The Musical - Bradley Bredeweg
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Kwik Jones
Detained – France-Luce Benson
Rapunzel Alone – Mike Kenny
Carmen Jones – Ensemble Theatre Company Santa Barbara
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce
Nina Simone: Four Woman – Kim Martin-Cotton
Power of Sail - Geffen Playhouse & Darryl Roth
Radio Golf - Geoff Elliott & Julia Rodriquez-Elliott
Invincible - The Musical– Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen and Bel Chiasso Entertainment
Rapunzel Alone – Jay McAdams & Jennie McInnes
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Ben Guillory and Robey Theatre Company
Detained – The Fountain Theatre
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Robert Brill
Carmen Jones – Francois-Pierre Couture
Clyde's – Takeshi Kata
Power of Sail - Rachel Myers
Radio Golf - Sibyl Wickersheimer
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Jeff G. Rack
How We Got On – Michael Ricks
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Nathan Gary Stuffel
Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations – Steve Canyon Kennedy
Carmen Jones – Randall Robert Tico
Invincible -The Musical– Cricket Myers
Detained – Marc Antonio Pritchett
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner – Nick Foran
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – C. Julian White
Power of Sail – Donna Simone Johnson
Nina Simone: Four Woman – Arie Bianca Thompson
Nina Simone: Four Woman – Jennifer Leigh Warren
Nina Simone: Four Woman - Meredith Noel
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Christina Childress
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Crystal Nix
How We Got On – Angela Oliver
Power of Sail – Brandon Scott
Radio Golf - Alex Morris
Radio Golf – DeJuan Christopher
Radio Golf - Matt Orduna
Man's Favor Devil's Plan – Nic Few
Rapunzel Alone – Matt Curtin
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies - Ezekiel Goodman
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies - Vincent Doud
