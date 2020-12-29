LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Brookville Community Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dayton!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Krissy Brown Springfield Arts Council 20%

Joe Deer Wright State University 17%

Douglas Merk Muse Machine 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

South Dayton School of Dance 32%

Gary Geis Dance Studio 27%

Funk Lab Dance Center 22%

Best Ensemble

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 18%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 13%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival - 2019 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Uno Pizzeria and Grill 38%

Coco's Bistro 13%

Mojos - Troy 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Brookville Community Theatre 20%

Dayton Playhouse 13%

Springfield Arts Council 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Muse Machine 55%

Yellow Brick Theater 9%

Camp Comedia 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Leslie Monnig - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 63%

Leslie Monnig - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 9%

Geri Nichols - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2020 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019 33%

Liz Maxson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 31%

Kiersten Farmer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 20%

Brian Sharp - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Valley Symphony - 2016 18%

Jeffrey Polk - IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 23%

Tim Rezesh - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 17%

Joe Deer - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Favorite Social Media

Muse Machine 38%

Dare 2 Defy Productions 22%

The Human Race Theatre Company 21%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Caryl D. Philips 41%

The Robinson Foundation - Troy Civic Theatre 33%

Park National Bank 26%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Rensel - LIZZIE - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 16%

John Falkenbach - SWEENEY TODD - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2015 15%

Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 26%

Dan Hunt - THE LAST PIRATES OF THE VAST GOLDEN TREASURE - Clark State Community College - 2018 24%

Rachel Roebuck-Howard - IF THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS WHO STOLE SPRING - Xenia Area Community Theatre - 2018 22%

Performer Of The Decade

James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020 16%

Becky Barrett-Jones - MAMMA MIA - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2017 7%

Doug Gibbons - NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 17%

MAMMA MIA - Muse Machine - 2019 8%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 23%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 16%

26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015 20%

Dan Hunt - OLIVER - Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival - 2018 13%

Chris Newman - SEUSSICAL - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2017 6%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 33%

Jason Vogel - CHICAGO - Springboro Community Theatre - 2019 30%

Jay Brunner - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookville Community Theatre 18%

The Dayton Playhouse 17%

Muse Machine 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Dayton Live 33%

Springfield Arts Council 26%

Culture Works 23%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 21%

Brad Mattingly - LES MISERABLES - Miami Valley Symphony - 2014 16%

Sarah Viola - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Dayton Playhouse - 2020 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Brian Sharp 33%

Lois & Don Bigler 11%

Mackensie King 10%