STRICTLY Legends to Reunite For LEGENDS OF THE DANCE FLOOR

Strictly Come Dancing legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will perform an 18-date UK tour together throughout October in a spectacular new show called Legends of The Dance Floor.

As legends of the Strictly dance floor, Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian have all headlined their own solo tours, but never before have they all performed together as professionals on one stage - until now!

In what promises to be a nostalgic celebration of Latin, ballroom, tango, rumba and so much more, the dance stars will be joined by an incredible supporting cast as they take us on a journey through their illustrious careers and Strictly highlights while reminiscing on how they became your Legends of The Dance Floor.

Amongst their countless Strictly highlights, Vincent mesmerised us with his tango moves, Pasha appeared in three finals (winning one), Ian dazzled with his Pasa Doble, James's ballroom skills and larger-than-life personality made him a Saturday night favourite and Brendan, of course, never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought while remaining one of the most popular pros.

It is a ballroom reunion not to be missed.

Brendan Cole: "We are going to produce something very special and very unique. I'm really excited to see what we produce on that stage because I know it's going to be something really magical."

James Jordan: "On this tour you have five massive characters, all bringing their own flare, coming together to create an epic show for you!"

Pasha Kovalev: "This show is for anyone who loves dancing! We are going back to our roots, back to traditional ballroom and Latin dancing and it's going to be so much fun on stage!"

Vincent Simone: "There is going to be lots of glamour and lots of passion! There will be so much talent on one stage, not just from us five but also from our amazing cast!"

Ian Waite: "You'll see legendary dancers doing legendary dancing. It's going to be absolutely phenomenal!"

Legends of The Dance Floor tours nationwide from 1st October to 22nd October, and includes a date at London's Adelphi Theatre on 8th October.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 20th May, available from www.legendsofthedancefloor.com

Enjoy the original Legends of The Dance Floor at the following tour dates:

1st Oct Leicester De Montfort Hall

2nd Oct Guildford GLive

3rd Oct Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

5th Oct Ipswich Regent Theatre

7th Oct Northampton Royal & Derngate

8th Oct London Adelphi

9th Oct Bradford St George's Hall

10th Oct Newcastle O2 City Hall

11th Oct Perth Concert Hall

12th Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

14th Oct Buxton Opera House

15th Oct Cambridge Corn Exchange

16th Oct Fareham Fareham Live

17th Oct Bath Forum

18th Oct Truro Hall For Cornwall

20th Oct St Albans The Alban Arena

21st Oct Bromley Churchill Theatre

22nd Oct Southend Cliffs Pavilion

