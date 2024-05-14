Video: Behind the Scenes of ALADDIN's Autism Friendly Performance With Sweet P

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go behind the scenes of Aladdin's recent Autism Friendly Performance in an all new video posted on Instagram. Among the attendees was social media personality 'Sweet P', who is living with microcephalic primordial dwarfism as well as Limb Girdle muscular dystrophy, and her family.

Sweet P, who was dressed as Princess Jasmine, got to meet Sonya Balsara who plays Jasmine in the musical.

Watch the full video: